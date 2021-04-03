Our Lady of the Rockies lights for April 4, 2021

04/04/2021. In loving memory of ROGER OREN-DAD, HUSBAND AND GRANDPA, GREG OREN- SON, BROTHER AND UNCLE, CLARENCE AND GERALDINE DEDYCKER- PARENTS AND GRANDPARENTS on this Easter. We love and miss you. Jackie and family
**
We are remembering our wonderful parents RUDIE “PAPA” and our ALICE “NANA” SUSTARSIC and BILL “PAPA” and KAY “GRAM” BRENNICK. Love always, your family
**
In loving memory of our family on Easter. BILL HERBOLICH, CHARLES, KATE, DON SMOLLACK, BILL AND MARG HERBOLICH, CHARLOTTE CONVERSE, BEN FRIEZ, BENNY FRIEZ, DJ SMOLLACK AND TREVOR SAYLER. Always with us. Forever in our hearts and minds. Love, Donna and family
**
In loving memory of our wonderful HUSBAND, FATHER, GRANDFATHER AND FATHER-IN-LAW BILL HERBOLICH on Easter. So hard without you but you will always be forever in our hearts and mind. Missed so much every day and loved. Love, Donna and family
**
Happy Easter to our loved ones in heaven. HENRY AND MARY KLOBUCAR, BILL AND LEAH RIES AND GENO ARDISSON. Miss and love you everyday forever in our hearts. Henry Klobucar in his 13th anniversary 4-2-2021 and Mary Klobucar in her 54th anniversary 4-4-2021. Love, your family
**
God bless you, MICHAEL JASON WALDMAN, on this happy day of your Catholic Baptism, First Communion and Confirmation. We love you, The Ferko Family
**
GRANDMA MARY, BERKLIE MAE; sending extra special hugs and kisses and love too. Dance angels! Forever loved, forever missed. Art, Mary, Sharon, Renee, Lesley and family
**
Remembering MATT AND JUNE BUCKLEY spending their first Easter in heaven together. Watch over us. Dan, Matt, Sheila, Mary and Mike
**
MOM AND DAD, happy anniversary with 73 years together always. Love, your daughter, Barbara
**
Easter blessings to ANNALYN HALVORSEN. Our beautiful angel in heaven. Remembering how you loved looking for Easter eggs on this morning and your delight in finding one. Special memories are in our hearts forever. We love, love, love you! Gramma Nancy, Papa Joe and your loving family
**
