 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for April 30, 2022

  • 0

Remembering JANICE SPEAR on her Birthday. With love, Michelle and Al

**

In loving memory of our beautiful daughter, sister & friend  KATELYN SEEGRIST. Happy 34th Birthday in Heaven. Love and miss you, Your Family

**

In loving memory of RONI (JAEGER) JEAN. Miss you very much. Love, All of Your Family

**

SHARON CARLYON, April 30th  — on this day 65 years ago on a sunny Tuesday afternoon we exchanged our vows. You are not here physically, but with me every day and night! All our love always, Carlyons

**

People are also reading…

In loving memory of JANICE SPEAR on her 77th Birthday. Loved and missed by many. Frank, Todd, Heather, Michele and Families

**

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Friday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm

 Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221:  shop@ourladyoftherockies.org:  www.ourladyoftherockies.net

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Astronomers tease 'groundbreaking' discovery with regards to the Milky Way Galaxy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News