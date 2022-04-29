Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for April 30, 2022

Remembering JANICE SPEAR on her Birthday. With love, Michelle and Al
In loving memory of our beautiful daughter, sister & friend KATELYN SEEGRIST. Happy 34th Birthday in Heaven. Love and miss you, Your Family
In loving memory of RONI (JAEGER) JEAN. Miss you very much. Love, All of Your Family
SHARON CARLYON, April 30th — on this day 65 years ago on a sunny Tuesday afternoon we exchanged our vows. You are not here physically, but with me every day and night! All our love always, Carlyons
In loving memory of JANICE SPEAR on her 77th Birthday. Loved and missed by many. Frank, Todd, Heather, Michele and Families
