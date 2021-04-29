Our Lady of the Rockies lights for April 30, 2021

Remembering JANICE BOYLE SPEAR on her birthday. She was a wonderful sister, daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
**
In loving memory of FRANK COLES on his birthday. From, Ione, George, John and Paulette, Tim, Dave and Boy
**
In loving memory of our FATHER, WILLIAM SKAKLES on his BIRTHDAY. When someone you have becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure. Love always, your girls
**
In loving memory of JANICE SPEAR on her 76th birthday. Loved and missed by Frank, Todd, Heather and Michelle
**
SHARON CARLYON, April 30th 64 years ago on a nice sunny afternoon, on a Tuesday — we were joined together forever. I don’t see you or touch you now, but you are with me every day and night! All our love always, Carlyons
**
In loving memory of our beautiful daughter and sister KATELYN SEEGRIST celebrating your 33rd birthday in heaven. You should be here for all that is happening. We love and miss you, Mom, Dad and Colette
**
SHOP HOURS
Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net