Our Lady of the Rockies lights for April 3, 2022

In loving memory of our Parents and Grandparents celebrating their Anniversary in Heaven. MARY KLOBUCAR 55 YEARS (4-4-1967), HENRY KLOBUCAR 14 YEARS (4-2-2008). Forever loved and missed, John, Nancy, Geah, Eric, Reece and Brooklyn

Fifth year memorial to “SLY JIM”. The clock moves the times remain. Once done, they serve to remind what can be our future. God Bless. Dan and Family

WATTULA — Happy Birthday on April 5th and third month in Heaven. If your incredible smile was booze, I would be drunk all he time with the love you had for me! Don’t cry because it’s over, be elated it happened! Fritz

