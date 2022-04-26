Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for April 27, 2022

In loving memory of MONICA EVANS CAVANAUGH. You have been gone from our lives for a year but will always be present in our hearts. We sure miss you! John “Jake” and Cody Cavanaugh, Jerod & Cindy Driscoll and your sisters: Colleen, Marlene, Kit, and Petie

**

In loving memory of our Mother and Grandmother LEAH RIES on her 37th Anniversary in Heaven. Forever loved and missed. Keep watching over all of us. John, Nancy, Geah, Eric, Reece, Brooklyn, Billie Jean, Irene and Family

**

