Our Lady of the Rockies lights for April 27, 2021
In loving memory of our MOM, GRANDMOTHER AND GREAT-GRANDMOTHER LEAH RIES on her 36th anniversary. Missing and loving you everyday. Forever in our hearts. Love, your family

MARY ANN, you were a gift to our family and so loved by all of us. Dad, Mom, Bill, John, Mike, Jim and Families

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All lights for Memorial Day need to be in our office by Thursday the 27th of May. There will be no paper on the 31st.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net.

