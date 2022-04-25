Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for April 26, 2022

Thinking of KAREN WHEELER on her 20 th Anniversary. Still missing her. Love, Darlene, Dennis, Curtis, Traci, Chad, Caden and Kennedi.

**

In loving memory of NICK CARPENTER. He has been gone 7 years. We miss and love you. Today is also our Anniversary. We would have been married 63 years. Today is also Grandma Theresa’s Birthday. Keep watching over all of us. Love you forever, Ruthie, Cathy, Jerry and the Family.

**

In loving memory of our loving Daughter, TAMMY MALOUGHNEY POPPE, Sister, Wife and Mother on her 4 th Anniversary in Heaven. Miss you, your smile, laughter. Hugs and kisses more each day. Love you, Kisses and hugs, Mom, Dad, Shawn, Sandy, Lowell and son Connor.

**

Blessed Lady shine brightly tonight for BEVERLY HIHNALA. Her devotion to you was unending. Rest in Peace Bev. You are so missed. With much love, Your Family.

**

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm

All lights for Memorial Day need to be in our office by Thursday the 27th of May. There will be no paper on the 31st.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net