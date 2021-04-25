Our Lady of the Rockies lights for April 26, 2021

In memory of DUANE HANSON. Beloved dad, grandpa, son, brother and husband. In his memory we pray for all those who suffer with cancer and their families. May God bless you all.

DAVIE, today on your 10th anniversary in heaven. You are and always will be the love of my life. I love you forever and always. Love, CJ

In loving memory of our loving DAUGHTER, SISTER, WIFE AND MOM, TAMMY MALOUGHNEY POPE. Third year in heaven. Life is not the same without you. Miss you and you and your smile. Hugs, kisses and laughter each day. Love you. Mom, Dad, Shawn, Sandy, Lowell and son Connor

In loving memory of LOIS FISCHER. One year has passed since you left us. You have been and always will be on our minds and in our hearts. You are our angel. Love you, Bob, Belinda, John, Britt, Zach, John and Jacey

Remembering my brother “BOBBY O” O’CONNOR on his 16th anniversary. You have your buddies “BOB O” AND AL with you. I’m sure there are no jobs left to do with you three, together again. Sharon, Dan and family

