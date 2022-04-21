Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for April 22, 2022

In loving memory of my Grandma JULIA “ GA” STEFANICH on her 26 th Anniversary. Love and miss you, Dana

**

Happy Birthday to our Mom and Angel SALLY RASMUSSEN. We miss and love you so much. Love, Amber, Megan, Sara, Chad and your Grandkids

**

In loving memory of GEORGE COLLINS. Dad, it has been 30 years since you left us, and we still miss you so. Many things have changed and yet many things have stayed the same. Please give Gramma a hug from us and please continue to watch over Maddie, Sarah and Alex. We love you, Dee, Thad and Heather

**

For a beautiful BRIANNE CRAIG on her Birthday. It’s been almost 20 years since you’ve been gone. You’re missed beyond measure. Love your Family

**

In memory of HOWARD STONE on his 10 th Anniversary in Heaven. Missing you! Deb, Bob, Den, Mom and Family

**

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm

All lights for Memorial Day need to be in our office by Thursday the 27th of May. There will be no paper on the 31st.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net