Our Lady of the Rockies lights for April 22, 2021

In loving memory of my GRANDMA, JULIA “GA” STEFANICH, on her 25th anniversary. Love and miss you, Dana

**

Thinking of HOWARD STONE on the 9th anniversary of his passing. Our hearts are where your story lives, keep sending us those pennies! Missing you, your family!

**

SALLY WOLAHAN RASMUSSEN. Sadly missed on your birthday — Sandy, MaryAnn, Suzanne, Kim and Kathy. Gone but never forgotten.

**

In memory of JOHN SELFORS. We always enjoyed our visits with you when we walked at the mall. Linda Kehoe, Ann Nelson

**

