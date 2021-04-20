Our Lady of the Rockies lights for April 21, 2021

Remembering our MOM on her 30th ANNIVERSARY. Missing and loving you always. Dianne, Donna, Dannette, and families

**

All of my best wishes on your 98TH BIRTHDAY. Love you, miss you. Your daughter, Barbara

**

MARK — always and forever. Ida

**

MY DEAREST BUG — three years have passed and I still can’t believe you are gone but take solace in my memories. I hold you in my heart and you will always be my sweet Prince. Moll

**

SHOP HOURS Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items. (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0