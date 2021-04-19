 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Our Lady of the Rockies lights for April 20, 2021
0 comments

Our Lady of the Rockies lights for April 20, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

In memory of ERIC HERLSON on his 4TH ANNIVERSARY in heaven. God bless the Herlson Family. Love, Donna and Larry

**

Happy 90th birthday on 4/19/21 in heaven to our sister HELEN OUELLETTE. We love and miss you. Your sisters, Betty and Ruth

**

In memory and celebration of JOHN “JOHNNY” SELFORS. God bless you and all who love you. PS.…JOHNNY, we were thinking about retiring you snow shovel. But then it snowed on Monday. We Love you. The Butte Plaza Mall

**

In memory and celebration of MY GUY, JOHNNY. Thank you for everything. I’m gonna miss you, Alana  forever.

**

In Memory of JOHNNY SELFORS.  We will miss you. Thank you for all you did the us. THE LADY OF THE ROCKIES.

**

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items. (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Walter Mondale remembered

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News