Our Lady of the Rockies lights for April 20, 2021

In memory of ERIC HERLSON on his 4TH ANNIVERSARY in heaven. God bless the Herlson Family. Love, Donna and Larry

Happy 90th birthday on 4/19/21 in heaven to our sister HELEN OUELLETTE. We love and miss you. Your sisters, Betty and Ruth

In memory and celebration of JOHN “JOHNNY” SELFORS. God bless you and all who love you. PS.…JOHNNY, we were thinking about retiring you snow shovel. But then it snowed on Monday. We Love you. The Butte Plaza Mall

In memory and celebration of MY GUY, JOHNNY. Thank you for everything. I’m gonna miss you, Alana forever.

In Memory of JOHNNY SELFORS. We will miss you. Thank you for all you did the us. THE LADY OF THE ROCKIES.

SHOP HOURS Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items. (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

