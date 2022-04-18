 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for April 19, 2022

Happy 100th Birthday, Mom — MARY GEANE FISCHER ROTAR. We think there will be quite the Heavenly celebration. Love, The Rotar Clan

In loving memory of DAVE HELMAN on the 25th Anniversary of when your young life was cut short and taken from us too soon. Always in our hearts. We know you are watching over us. Heaven gained an Angel. Love, Mom, Dana and Dena

Happy Birthday in Heaven to HELEN OUELLETTE. Love and miss you. Your Sisters, Betty & Ruth

In loving memory of a special lady, NANCY McLAUGHLIN. Love you, Linda Kehoe

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221:  shop@ourladyoftherockies.org:  www.ourladyoftherockies.net

