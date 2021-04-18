Our Lady of the Rockies lights for April 19, 2021

In loving memory of DAVE HELMAN. Your 24 th year in heaven. Why at 17 you had to leave us is a mystery. You were a good son and brother. You would have been an awesome uncle to Ashton, Brian, Cameron, Dacelyn. Love, Mom, Dana and Dena

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items. (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net