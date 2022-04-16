Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for April 17, 2022

In loving memory of ROGER OREN – Dad, Husband & Grandpa, GREGG OREN – Son, Brother and Uncle MARG AND PETE OREN – Grandparents, CLARENCE & GERALDINE DE DYCKER – Parents and Grandparents on this Easter. We love and miss you. Jackie and Family

**

Our Dear Lady, Bless the MALOUGHNEY-POPPE-BROXHOLM FAMILY: Nancy, Patrick, Shawn, Sandy, Connor, Lowell, Timothy, Danielle, Raymond, Joseph and our Beloved Tammy 1-15-1965-4-26-2018 during this Holy Easter Season and all other living and deceased family members

**

Sending Easter Blessings to our parents and grandparents FRED & ELSIE TURK AND JACK & FRAN STENSON. Missing you today and every day. Love & Prayers. Di, John, Grandkids and Great Grandkids

**

Lit today for my Wife GERI AND SON GARY MIKE- missing both of you on this Easter Sunday. Love forever, Al and Family

**

Happy Angelic, Heavenly Easter Grandma MARY AND BERKLIE MAE. You are loved and missed beyond measure! Art, Mary, Sharon, Renee, Lesley and Families

**

Happy Easter in Heaven to our loved ones JACK AND FRAN STENSON & ED AND MARGE SULLIVAN AND E.J. SULLIVAN. Some “Bunny” loves you dearly. Carol, Bob and Family

**

Remembering our Mother IONE McCARTHY on her 1st Birthday in Heaven. Happy Easter Mom. Love you, Your Family

**

In loving memory of my family on Easter. My Husband BILL HERBOLICH, TREVOR SAYLER, CHARLES, KATE, DON, D.J. SMOLLACK, CHARLOTTE CONVERSE, BENNY FRIEZ AND BEN. May the light be shining and the Angels surrounding, not only today but every day. So sadly, missed and loved so much. Donna

**

Life goes on, but there is an empty chair since you left us SIMONITA HERRERA. Robert, Connie and Tammy and all grandchildren

**

ANNALYN HALVORSEN, our precious Angel in Heaven, Easter Blessings! You are forever in our hearts and minds. Missing you and your beautiful smile so very much. We Love, love, love you. Gramma Nancy, Poppa Joe, and our Family.

**

SHOP HOURS Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0