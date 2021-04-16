Our Lady of the Rockies lights for April 17, 2021

Happy 100 TH BIRTHDAY MOM AND HAPPY 105 TH BIRTHDAY DAD on 4/26. Wish you were here to celebrate. Miss you every day! Love you always and forever. Gayle

**

**

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items. (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net