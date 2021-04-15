Our Lady of the Rockies lights for April 16, 2021

LINDA LUBICK. Goodbyes are not forever. Goodbyes are not the end, they simply mean we’ll miss you. Until we meet again. Happy birthday hugs to you in heaven. Miss and love you, Tom, Nicole, Lisa, Alyssa and Chris

**

Dear MOM (SHEILA CUTLER), as flowers bloom and the sun shines, we will forever miss you. On your 3RD ANNIVERSARY in heaven, you are in our daily thoughts and prayers. We love and miss you. Love, Stacey, Katie, Corey, and Marc

**

In Loving Memory of SALLY RASMUSSEN. The O’Neills

**

In Loving Memory of WILFRED COLENSO. You left us 5 years ago. Those we love can never be more than a thought apart. For as long as there are memories, you will live on in our hearts. Miss you, Bill, Don and Marilyn

**

SHOP HOURS Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items. (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0