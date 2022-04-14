 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for April 15,2022

In loving memory of my Mother DARLENE DALLASERRA on her 19th Anniversary. Love and miss you. Petie

In loving memory of NANCY McLAUGHLIN - Sincere Sympathy to all of her family. With love, Tim & Deb and Family

In loving memory of DAVE KELTZ, a dear friend. You will be sadly missed. Bob & Yvonne Leipheimer

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm

 Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221:  shop@ourladyoftherockies.org:  www.ourladyoftherockies.net

