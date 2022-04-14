Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for April 15,2022

In loving memory of my Mother DARLENE DALLASERRA on her 19 th Anniversary. Love and miss you. Petie

In loving memory of NANCY McLAUGHLIN - Sincere Sympathy to all of her family. With love, Tim & Deb and Family

In loving memory of DAVE KELTZ, a dear friend. You will be sadly missed. Bob & Yvonne Leipheimer

