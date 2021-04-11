Our Lady of the Rockies lights for April 12, 2021

In loving memory of LORRAINE LAZZARI on her birthday. So loved and so missed. The family

**

Remembering and missing BETH GUIBERSON GOOD, on her birthday. The Goods, Mckinnons, Guibersons, Stevensons, Tatums, and The Johnsons

**

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items. (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net