Our Lady of the Rockies lights for April 12, 2021

CAROL SIMON, missing you so much “Mama” on your 1st anniversary in heaven. So many tears have been shed but we are at peace knowing you are with Our Savior. Love you forever, Laurie Peproni

In loving memory of our AUNT KATIE FISHER on her 3rd anniversary in heaven. Love, your family

MOM, CAROL SIMON. It has been one year missing our visits over coffee, catching up on the phone, gatherings around the campfire, chiminea, or Bob’s deck. One year since Sophie has gotten to sit on your lap or Dad has gotten to hold your hand and kiss you “good morning,” or taken you to dinner. We know you are in heaven happy without pain, dancing with Jesus in beautiful gardens. Knowing this and our memories of you, gets us through our days. Love, Frank, kids and grandkids

SHOP HOURS Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items. (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

