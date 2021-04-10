 Skip to main content
Our Lady of the Rockies lights for April 11, 2021
In memory of my DAD, RAY MIOTKE, on his 10-year anniversary in heaven. Michele Orlich

In memory of DORIS. It was 75 years ago today when we said our wedding vows. Nine long years you have been gone. Rest in peace my dear, until we meet again. All my love, Hank

In loving memory of LOIS COLENSO  on her 60th birthday. If we could bring you back again for one more hour or day we would express all our unspoken love. You are loved and missed everyday. Bill, Don, and Marilyn

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items. (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

