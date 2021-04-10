Our Lady of the Rockies lights for April 11, 2021

In memory of my DAD, RAY MIOTKE, on his 10-year anniversary in heaven. Michele Orlich

**

In memory of DORIS. It was 75 years ago today when we said our wedding vows. Nine long years you have been gone. Rest in peace my dear, until we meet again. All my love, Hank

**

In loving memory of LOIS COLENSO on her 60th birthday. If we could bring you back again for one more hour or day we would express all our unspoken love. You are loved and missed everyday. Bill, Don, and Marilyn

**

