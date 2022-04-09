Our Lady of the Rockies lights for April 10, 2022

MOM, it’s been 11 years since you went to be with Dad. I miss you more and more each day. Love you always, your Daughter Barbara

**

In loving memory of our AUNT DELLA on her 95th Birthday and 1st Heavenly Birthday. We love and miss you. The Salazar Family

**

In loving memory of my dear Sister-in-law, ADELA LUCERO on her 95th Birthday. Much love, Virginia Salazar

**

In loving memory of BETTY WULF, a great lady and my good friend. Ellyn Breyers

**

