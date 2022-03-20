Our Lady of the Rockies for March 21, 2022

**

Remembering the Birthday of LORRAINE MICHALSKY, very special Mom, Nana and friend. Missed so very much each and every day and always in our hearts. With Love, Jerry, Jo, Don, Colleen and Family

**

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net