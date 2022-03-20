Our Lady of the Rockies for March 20, 2022

In loving memory of JIGGS STEVENSON on this glorious day. You are always in our hearts and on our minds. God Bless. Love, Dee, Lonnie, Bill, Joe and Shawna Stevenson and Family. Bonnie Garrett and Family and Mary Martin and Family
**
Happy Heavenly Birthday ED CUMMINGS, you were my life partner…my buddy, my everything. Always loved, Forever missed, Dorothy and Family
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Ciara Pares Kempf
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today