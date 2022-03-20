 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Our Lady of the Rockies for March 20, 2022

In loving memory of JIGGS STEVENSON on this glorious day. You are always in our hearts and on our minds. God Bless. Love, Dee, Lonnie, Bill, Joe and Shawna Stevenson and Family. Bonnie Garrett and Family and Mary Martin and Family

**

Happy Heavenly Birthday ED CUMMINGS, you were my life partner…my buddy, my everything. Always loved, Forever missed, Dorothy and Family

