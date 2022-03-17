Our Lady of the Rockies for March 18, 2022

Happy birthday PATRICK. It’s been 3 years and we miss you more each day. Take care of us always, we love you forever! Button Dan, Janis, Britt, Jamie, Gene, Scott, Ashley and Jordan

In loving memory of our wonderful mom, DOROTHY GRONVOLD on her 2nd anniversary in heaven. We’re so blessed to have you mom. You're always in our hearts and on our minds. Love your family, Wayne, LeAnne, Doug and Grand and Great Grand Kids

In loving memory of RAY BOOTH on his 9th year in heaven. You and Dorothy watch over all of us! Love Bill, Linda and Families

SHOP HOURS Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net.

