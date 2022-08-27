 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our Lady of the Rockies for Aug. 28, 2022

  • 0

KELLY J. CARPENTER —  it’s been since 2007 that we last spoke. Miss you and love you so much. Love, Grandma, Lizzy. Kelli Jo and the rest of your family.

**

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Sunday, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm 

There will be no paper on Labor Day. Any lights for Labor Day will run on Sept. 3rd. Any lights Friday thru Tuesday (Sept 2- Sept 6) must be in by 1:00 on Thursday Sept. 1st.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Redacted affidavit reveals more details about police search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News