Our Lady of the Rockies for Aug. 20, 2021

In memory of ROSE MCCARTHY BINDER (08/20/1974) Love and prayers, Michele
AUNT MARY CATHERINE MCCOY D’ARCY. October 12, 1920-August 20, 2018. With fond memories. The McCoy Family
I lost my best friend and buddy, ED CUMMINGS. I miss your strength, humor and how you adored your grandkids and family. Keep watching over us. Love you always, Dorothy
In loving memory of MARY D’ARCY on her 3rd anniversary in heaven. Sadly missed by Carol, Shorty, Jo, Cecilia, Melvin, Michelle and Families
In loving memory of E.J. MONAHAN on his 56th anniversary in heaven. What we once loved we can never lose. All that we love becomes a part of us. We love and miss you. The Monahans
In loving memory of LOUISE CELONE (08-20-2011). Barbara and Michele
In loving memory of my dear friend, DEBBIE HEFFERN. DEB, you are with your “HINEY” once again. May you both rest in peace. Dee
In loving memory of my cousin ED CUMMINGS on his 3rd anniversary in heaven. I treasure all the memories of the good times we had. Miss you and think of you always. Rest in Peace ED and watch over me. Love Eileen
Happy 66th Anniversary to LOIS AND BOB BENNIE. Your first heavenly anniversary together. We love and miss you so much. Love, Your kids
