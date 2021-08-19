Our Lady of the Rockies for Aug. 20, 2021

In memory of ROSE MCCARTHY BINDER (08/20/1974) Love and prayers, Michele

**

AUNT MARY CATHERINE MCCOY D’ARCY. October 12, 1920-August 20, 2018. With fond memories. The McCoy Family

**

I lost my best friend and buddy, ED CUMMINGS. I miss your strength, humor and how you adored your grandkids and family. Keep watching over us. Love you always, Dorothy

**

In loving memory of MARY D’ARCY on her 3rd anniversary in heaven. Sadly missed by Carol, Shorty, Jo, Cecilia, Melvin, Michelle and Families

**

In loving memory of E.J. MONAHAN on his 56th anniversary in heaven. What we once loved we can never lose. All that we love becomes a part of us. We love and miss you. The Monahans

**

In loving memory of LOUISE CELONE (08-20-2011). Barbara and Michele

**