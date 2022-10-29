Our Lady Lights of the Rockies for Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022

RONDA JEAN HAUGEN, sympathy to Alvin and Family. RIP Ronda, we will never forget you. Pat and Randy Wixsten and Family.
In memory of PATTI WEHRLE THOMAS. RIP sympathy to Bill and Family. Pat and Randy Wixsten and Family.
Remembering our sweet angel baby SIERRA KUEFFLER. Always in our memories and hearts forever. Love from your family
