Sunday April 2, 2023

We mourn the loss of our beautiful cousin CATHIE KELLY McDONALD. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of her loving family. Love, John Kelly, Dan and Jan Kelly, Jim & Mary Ann Blasen, Steve & Patti Miller

In loving memory of my dad ROBERT SEDARIS on his Birthday in Heaven. Love Sandy

