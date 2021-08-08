O'Rourke renovators reflect on the project

The O’Rourke building on the corner of Alaska and Quartz streets in Uptown Butte hadn’t been occupied since the 1980s. Now, after years of work, it contains 11 occupied condos.
Real estate development firm Fort + Hom started renovating the building in June 2020 and finished this April. Before the condos were finished, they were all sold.
Fort + Hom president Jeff Zimmerman said they chose the building because it was very affordable at the time, it’s centrally located in Uptown, and it has a one-of-a-kind character.
“There was definitely a lot of architectural detail that we loved,” Jeff said.
“It’s probably one of the most romantic properties in Uptown Butte,” said Fort + Hom founder Danielle Zimmerman.
That architectural detail resided in a building long abandoned and in disrepair. In 2003, the county issued an order requiring the owner at the time to bring it up to code or tear it down. The building got a one-year grace period. In that time, Butte Citizens for Preservation and Revitalization (CPR) raised funds to pay the back taxes and got a grant to pay for a building assessment that showed the O’Rourke was structurally sound.
CPR kept caring for the building until 2005, when a new owner came along, and the building bounced between owners with little change until it caught Jeff and Danielle’s eye in 2017. They were driving on their way to a vacation on Flathead Lake, and stumbled upon the O’Rourke in Butte’s historic area.
“We had never seen a city that old still standing with so many buildings intact,” Danielle said.
Danielle said that she and Jeff never have to talk each other into projects. They both just walk into a historic building and see its potential. But the O’Rourke’s potential took a lot of elbow grease to really make it shine.
“It’s almost like we chose the hardest building in Butte, looking back now,” Jeff said.
“It was bad,” Danielle said. “You could stand on the top floor and see all the way down to the bottom floor.”
Jeff and Danielle had been doing renovation work since 2008, and had plenty of experience renovating historical buildings, but the O’Rourke was their biggest project yet.
“A lot of people, when we said we had bought that building, laughed at us,” Danielle said.
They had to lean on contractors far more than they were used to, as Butte was a 13-hour drive from their Colorado home. They ended up moving to Butte from June 2020 to April 2021.
Fort + Hom expected the project to take 18 months. The framing started in June and went through April, which was only about nine months, but there was plenty of work done before that, as well as plenty of downtime between 2017 and 2020. Overall, Jeff estimates the project took about 18 months.
Jeff described feeling a sense of relief and accomplishment once the building was complete. He values perseverance in his work. Unlike previous owners, Fort + Hom saw the renovation through to the end.
“We had no doubt in our mind that we would get the project complete,” Jeff said.
“We were able to pull it back out of the depths,” Danielle said.
Danielle said that they spent extra money and time on refinishing the original windows. They also wanted to replicate the old woodwork.
“There was enough woodwork there that we could see what it used to be,” Danielle said.
Jeff said his favorite part of the renovated building is that there’s people in it now. He said it’s awesome to drive by and see people living in a vacant building turned into a home.
“It’s fun being able to see such a transformation in your work,” Danielle said. “I always joke, ‘don’t fall in love with real estate, because it won’t love you back,’ but I really love this one.”
Most of the buyers are from out of state, looking for an affordable quality home in a place where they can work remotely.
“They wanted to be closer to the mountains,” Jeff said.
When they first started on the project, they thought most interest would come from locals. But as the pandemic unfolded, they saw more demand from out of state.
The condos sold for between $80,000 and $200,000 each, according to Jeff. The property itself was originally listed at $125,000 in 2017.
“All I’ll say is we paid under that,” Danielle said.
She said they thought they might be crazy at the time for buying such an old property in a state they didn’t live in. Then COVID-19 happened, and Montana real estate prices soared.
“Now that there’s so much interest, we feel pretty good about it,” Danielle said.
The project received about $200,000 in Urban Revitalization Agency loans and grants, without which it would not have been profitable, Jeff said.
“There’s always a learning experience you get from these types of projects,” Jeff said. “It’s not always about profit.”
He said Fort + Hom wants to show people that there’s a profitable path to completing abandoned Uptown buildings. It’ll be the people who come after them that make the cash.
“Hopefully it inspires other people that these buildings can be saved,” Danielle said.
Now that Fort + Hom has a full-scope construction crew and relationships with contractors, the Zimmermans plan to turn the Kenwood Building on Broadway and a four-plex just purchased Wednesday into attainable apartments.