O'Rourke renovators reflect on the project

Jeff described feeling a sense of relief and accomplishment once the building was complete. He values perseverance in his work. Unlike previous owners, Fort + Hom saw the renovation through to the end.

“We had no doubt in our mind that we would get the project complete,” Jeff said.

“We were able to pull it back out of the depths,” Danielle said.

Danielle said that they spent extra money and time on refinishing the original windows. They also wanted to replicate the old woodwork.

“There was enough woodwork there that we could see what it used to be,” Danielle said.

Jeff said his favorite part of the renovated building is that there’s people in it now. He said it’s awesome to drive by and see people living in a vacant building turned into a home.

“It’s fun being able to see such a transformation in your work,” Danielle said. “I always joke, ‘don’t fall in love with real estate, because it won’t love you back,’ but I really love this one.”

Most of the buyers are from out of state, looking for an affordable quality home in a place where they can work remotely.

“They wanted to be closer to the mountains,” Jeff said.