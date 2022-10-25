Options are in for upgrading 'Noah's Ark' courthouse restrooms

Sixteen months after a commissioner called the public restrooms in the Butte-Silver Bow Courthouse a “god-danged disaster,” plans and options for renovating them have been drawn up.

The options for the men’s and women’s restrooms on the first, second and third floors of the courthouse would cost an estimated $920,000 to more than $1.1 million, according to SMA Architects.

The projected costs exceed the $500,000 that commissioners earmarked for the restrooms in 2021 and about $80,000 of that is going to SMA for analyzing needs and developing options for the six public restrooms and 28 private bathrooms in the 110-year-old building.

But the work likely would be done in phases, the first floor should be a priority and there is money now to get some work started, county officials say. One estimate for the first floor restrooms is $411,047 and that much in budgeted money is still available.

“We will work with the budget office and others in proposing how we would like to move this forward into the next phases because I feel like we shouldn’t stop,” Community Development Director Karen Byrnes told commissioners at a recent meeting.

Commissioner Jim Fisher has spent years trying to get something done about the restrooms. His pleas in 2021 led to the $500,000 appropriation.

“There is no hot water in some of them,” he said during a budget discussion last year. “One of the toilet seats looks like it came off Noah’s Ark. This place is a god-danged disaster.”

Fisher is now commending Byrnes and SMA for getting things started, calling it a “great step forward.”

“We talk about historic buildings,” Fisher said. “We have the crown jewel — this is the people’s house — right here in Butte-Silver Bow County. I don’t want to see it stop here. I want to see the restrooms go (forward).”

He told The Montana Standard on Monday he would seek additional money in the next budget to get more of the work done.

Four options were developed for the first floor alone, all involving upgrades, the addition of a family restroom and at least one of the men’s or women’s restrooms being moved. Not everything, including marble that most find appealing, would be new.

“We want to reuse what we can and what we can’t reuse we would really try to match what’s historically there because we think that’s what really makes these bathrooms so interesting and unique,” said SMA associate and architect Allie Martin.

The courthouse was completed in 1912 when Butte was the center of Montana’s political and financial power. It features huge copper doors, painted murals and is still solid throughout.

But it’s more than 100 years old, and for years now, county officials have said it needs a major overhaul to include air-conditioning and a new heating system. Some features in the men’s bathrooms — particularly the urinals — appear to date back decades.

SMA used a drone and 3-D scanning to examine the entire courthouse, including its six public restrooms, 28 private restrooms and all other features down to minute details. Mechanical and plumbing engineers also evaluated the restrooms and building.

“It’s really a pretty remarkable building,” mechanical engineer Bob Scott told commissioners. “I mean, it had systems … installed in this building when it was built that you’re just not going to find in buildings of the same vintage. It’s really something to be proud of.”

But while those systems served their purpose at the time, he said, some are not compatible with meeting existing codes on ventilation, exhaust and other things.

Most of the restrooms don’t have hot water and except for a few cases, they don’t have exhaust to remove excess moisture, odors and stale air. Much of the plumbing is 100 years old, Scott said, and some of the fixes would include new plumbing.

Flooring, finishes and lighting fixtures would be replaced where needed but the renovations would be historically appropriate.

At least one of the restrooms on the first floor would be relocated under the options, and under one, they would be side-by-side where the existing GIS department is located. It would be moved to where the current men’s room exists.

Major renovations would be made to the public restrooms on the second and third floors, too, but they would not be relocated. Twenty-five of the 28 private restrooms need upgrades as well, and those would cost from $775,500 to $936,900.

But Byrnes said those are far down the priority list. The public restrooms should come first, she said, and the work should start on the first floor.

Budget Director Danette Gleason said there is still $420,000 remaining from last year’s appropriation but any costs above that, including for work on the second and third floors, would need to be appropriated in the next fiscal year budget.

Commissioners could also finance the project by using notes or loans, she said. The local government can issue debt up to $2 million without going to a vote of the citizens.

“The commissioners have not discussed this option nor have I really assessed the impacts,” Gleason said. “With interest rates climbing, I am not sure that would be a good option.”

Fisher says a bond issue for other needed work might be a good idea.

“I want to see the courthouse maybe one day get a bond issue for $8 million to $10 million and fix it and make it the crown jewel that we all deserve,” he said. “Some of us are getting a little older and we’re not going to see the end of it but some of the younger people like Hattie (Commissioner Hattie Thatcher) sitting next to me, she can see it through.”