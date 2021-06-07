Opportunity plaintiffs settle ARCO lawsuit after 13 years

Asked whether he believed anything had been accomplished by the 13-year-case — which required untold hours of research, writing and argument and produced reams of documents — Kovacich answered in the affirmative.

“There was substantially more investigation of the properties that resulted,” he said, with scrutiny of the contaminants both by experts hired by the plaintiffs and by ARCO.

That additional work ultimately yielded better cleanup, Kovacich said.

And then there was the settlement, he said, reiterating that its terms are confidential.

Opportunity resident Serge Myers, 76, was similarly tight-lipped about the settlement. Myers, who worked at the smelter for about 17 years, was among those who initiated the lawsuit. He has lived in Opportunity since he was 6 years old.

Myers said wryly that he “was a little more spunky” when the case began.

“It’s been 13 years,” he said. “It’s been a long haul. We did the best we could. Our lawyers did the best they could.”

Neither John Davis, a lawyer who helped argue the case for ARCO, nor two ARCO employees familiar with the Anaconda Co. Smelter Site returned phone calls Monday seeking comment on the case.