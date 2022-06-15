Opportunity man pleads not guilty to child sex charges; police say investigation ongoing

A 48-year-old Opportunity man accused of kissing an 11-year-old girl on the mouth and having nude photos of a developmentally delayed teenage girl on his phone pleaded not guilty to two felony charges Wednesday.

Christopher Michael Gursky made an initial appearance before District Judge Ray Dayton and pleaded not guilty to sexual assault and sexual abuse of children. The assault charge carries a minimum four-year prison term and maximum 100 years and the abuse count is punishable by up to 10 years.

Gursky appeared via Zoom from the Anaconda-Deer Lodge County jail and public defender Chris Miller and prosecutor Ben Krakowka appeared from their offices. Bond had been set at $100,000 and when Dayton asked about the status of that, both attorneys weighed in.

“The offenses in this case are very serious,” Krakowka said, but before he could address the amount, Miller cut in and said he was OK with bail set at $100,000 for now. Attorneys can seek reductions through filed motions later.

Dayton said if bond is posted, Gursky would be under typical orders to have no contact with any witnesses or alleged victims. He then asked Krakowka if he wanted any further conditions.

“At this point in the investigation,” Krakowka said, but Miller cut him off again, saying it was not appropriate to discuss such things during an initial appearance.

Krakowka did ask that Gursky, if released, have no contact with anyone under 18 or go to any place such as schools where children are known to congregate. Dayton agreed to impose that condition and set the next hearing for July 13.

Even though two charges have been filed, Anaconda police issued a statement saying Gursky has been living in the Anaconda and Philipsburg area since the mid-1990s and their investigation is ongoing.

Krakowka filed charges on June 1 and Gursky was arrested the next day. The charges allege that in early February, Gursky kissed the 11-year-old girl on the mouth when she told him not to, told her it was “their little secret” and said they could be boyfriend and girlfriend and be married. The girl told a school counselor and her mother about it the next day and the mother went to police.

During an interview with police, charging documents state, Gursky agreed to give his cell phone over and a computer analysis of it turned up photos of a teenage girl naked in a bathroom. An officer recognized the girl as a local resident who is developmentally delayed.

She told police that when she was 16, Gursky would come meet her at a local business where she worked and he eventually asked her for sexy pictures of herself. She said she sent multiple nude images of herself.

