Opportunity man charged with youth sex crimes

Prosecutors have charged a man from Opportunity with two felonies for allegedly kissing an 11-year-old girl on the mouth and having nude photos of a developmentally delayed teenage girl on his cellphone.

They charged 48-year-old Christopher Michael Gursky with one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual abuse of children. He was arrested on a warrant and booked into the Anaconda-Deer Lodge County jail on Thursday, and was still there as of Monday.

The assault charge carries a maximum 100-year prison term and the abuse charge is punishable by up to 10 years and fine up to $10,000. He is set for an initial appearance on the charges on June 15.

A message was left Tuesday afternoon with the public defender’s office to see if Gursky had been assigned an attorney and if so, to seek comment from him or her.

The charges were filed on June 1 by Ben Krakowka, the county attorney and chief prosecutor in Anaconda-Deer Lodge County.

They allege that on a day in early February, the 11-year-old girl was with some of her mom’s friend’s children when Gursky asked her to help him put some chickens away. She told her mom what happened the next day and later gave a forensic interview.

“While in the chicken coop, Gursky had asked if he could kiss her cheek and she told him sure,” the charging document states. “Gursky had then asked if he could kiss her on the lips and she told him no, but he did anyway.”

He told her she was getting older “and she could do more stuff and it was weird,” and while they were walking back inside, “told her to remember that this was her little secret,” the charging document says.

While giving her a ride home, prosecutors allege, he was touching her leg, told her how pretty she was and said they could be girlfriend and boyfriend and be married. The girl talked to a school counselor and her mom the next day and the mother went to police.

Gursky agreed to speak with police but asked that his wife be allowed in the interview also, the document states. He said he tried to kiss the girl on the cheek but their lips accidentally met.

Gursky’s wife “indicated that this was not the first time something like this had happened” and said he had used his phone to text a young female in the past “and asked her to take a hot tub with him.”

Gursky gave police his cell phone and after getting a search warrant, a computer analyst with the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation determined it had images of a teenage girl naked in a bathroom.

An officer recognized the girl as a local resident and she told police she had sent Gursky multiple nude images of herself when she was 16, prosecutors say. The officer was aware that the teen was developmentally delayed.

She worked at a local restaurant and said during a forensic interview that Gursky would come meet her during breaks. He eventually asked her for sexy pictures and told her he wanted to kiss her, according to the charging documents.

“At one point, her manager had spoken to Gursky because he was concerned about the interaction between the two and thought it was 'creepy,'” the charging document says.

