Opportunity Bank of Montana named Butte branch retail manager
top story

Opportunity Bank of Montana named Butte branch retail manager

Jenica Held

Held

Jenica Held has been named retail branch manager of Opportunity Bank of Montana’s Butte location. She is responsible for managing the branch retail function and ensuring customer service is kept top of mind.

Held is a Butte native and brings with her over 10 years of banking experience. She made the transition in May to Opportunity Bank to better serve her community and further expand her career in banking and in leadership. In her free time, she loves spending quality time with her family, traveling, and being outdoors, enjoying the sunshine and rivers Montana has to offer.

