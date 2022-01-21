Opportunities abound for winter recreation in southwest Montana

They say Montana has nine months of winter and three months of visitors. For those who cringe during the summer when they see out-of-state license plates at trailheads and fishing holes, winter might be a cringe-free time to get out.

And opportunities for winter recreation in southwest Montana abound.

There is snowmobiling and ice fishing, fat bike riding and ice skating.

There is skiing – downhill, cross country, backcountry, telemark and more — and places with groomed trails or a complete absence of trails. And snowshoeing.

Southwest Montana features a host of private and public cross country ski options. Homestake Lodge, located minutes from Butte, atop Homestake Pass on the Continental Divide, offers 35 km of high quality skate and classic ski trails. Some trails are dog friendly. There is a charge to ski. Visit www.homestakelodge.com for more information.

The Mile High Nordic Ski Education Foundation partners with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to groom trails at Mount Haggin and with the U.S. Forest Service at Moulton Cross Country Ski Area.

The Mount Haggin trails are located off the Mill Creek Road 11 miles south of Highway 1, near Anaconda. At Mount Haggin, the foundation maintains approximately 25 kilometers of groomed cross-country ski trails. Some trails are groomed for classic skiing and some for skate skiing. Ski trails can also be used as access to backcountry skiing and telemarking along the Continental Divide. Please no pets on the trails here.

Skiing is free at both Mount Haggin and Moulton.

Trails at Moulton north of Butte wind through forested areas. About 17 kilometers of trails are intermittently groomed for skate and classic skiing. Dogs are welcome. Visit www.milehighnordic.org for information and maps for Mount Haggin and Moulton.

Fat bike fans can find trail information at co.silverbow.mt.us/454/Trails-Outdoor-Recreation.

Southwest Montana boasts two downhill ski areas for the family and those wanting challenging slopes that are uncrowded and offer stunning vistas on clear days.

Discovery Ski Area west of Anaconda is a family-run ski area. It hosts a variety of terrain — from beginner and intermediate to double-black diamond runs. Go to www.skidiscovery.com for ski conditions, hours and costs.

Farther south from Butte is the Maverick Mountain area, located west of Dillon, skimaverick.com. Like Discovery, it’s a locally owned operation that caters to families as well as hardcore skiers. It’s close to Elkhorn Hotsprings Resort for a soak after skiing.

A good place to get information for any outdoor adventures in southwest Montana is the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest website at www.fs.usda.gov/bdnf.

Winter weight gain? It need not happen.

