Opening day splash at Ridge Waters
Opening day splash at Ridge Waters

Opening day splash at Ridge Waters

It may not officially be summer yet, but Ridge Waters in Stodden Park is now open for business. When this photograph was taken Monday afternoon, the temperature was 65 degrees. The cooler temps did not keep children and adults alike from enjoying the water park. The facility is open seven days a week, with two shifts, noon to 3 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. Right now, each session allows 250 people for each session.
