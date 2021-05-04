Online survey seeks public input on Warm Springs Ponds

Someday, a decision will surface like a large rising trout about how the EPA and other agencies and organizations should address pollution in the ponds.

For now, the Warm Springs Ponds network continues to play a role in removing heavy metals flowing downstream from contaminated sites that have not yet been fully remediated. The Anaconda Copper Mining Co. built the first settling pond in 1911. A second pond was constructed in 1916, followed by a third during the 1950s.

Allie Archer, EPA’s remedial project manager for the Warm Springs Ponds operable units, said they continue to be an active treatment system, protecting the main stem of the Clark Fork River from heavy metals, including copper, arsenic, cadmium, lead and zinc.

The EPA has said it will wait until cleanup work upstream is further along before identifying a potential remedy for the Warm Springs Ponds.

Leone said the survey can help inform that process.

“Everybody has been in a wait-and-see mode,” he said. “We just want to see the process move forward and we want to see the public involved in the process.”

He said the Clark Fork Coalition has not yet taken a stance about the best remedy for the Warm Springs Ponds.