One night, sitting in the mud on ambush duty in Vietnam, he mapped out his life

“We set the ambush up with four positions with two men at each position,” Crockett observed in writings about his experiences in Vietnam. “One person had to be awake at all times, while the other could help his buddy stay awake or rotate taking short naps.”

Crockett said the men kept movement to a minimum. Talking was taboo.

“It is amazing how sharp one’s senses become when one’s life is in jeopardy,” Crockett observed.

He described this particular night of ambush duty during a recent interview at the log home he shares with his wife in the Deep Creek area of Anaconda-Deer Lodge County.

Crockett, now 74 years old, believes that night was one of six such ambush outings during his year in Vietnam. None resulted in contact with the Viet Cong or the North Vietnamese Army.

Still, this particular night turned out to be transformative.

Crockett wrote about that night’s duty in a tribute to a high school teacher who had supported his interest in the arts. He had graduated in 1965 from Altus High School in Altus, Oklahoma.