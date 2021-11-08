One new COVID death in Butte

The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department on Monday announced one additional COVID death, an individual under the age of 40.

The person who died was unvaccinated and had underlying health conditions, county epidemiologist Amanda Marinovich said.

Marinovich stressed that vaccinated people are also getting sick, but vaccinated Butte-Silver Bow residents who died from COVID have ranged in age from 65 to 93, while unvaccinated residents who have died have ranged in age from 29 to 91.

“You may not even know that you have underlying risk factors,” Marinovich said. “This delta variant is very severe for people in their 20s, 30s, 40s and all the way up.”

This brings the total number of COVID deaths in Butte-Silver Bow to 105.

COVID deaths have been announced throughout the fall, but total confirmed cases have recently decreased.

There were 99 cases last week, a 30% decrease from the previous week.

According to Marinovich, Butte-Silver Bow had 64 active cases Monday — with eight of those cases ages 11 and younger. Median age for all active cases was 36.

As of Monday, the health department was reporting 11 newly reported cases over the weekend, a test positivity rate of 5.7%, and 38.78 cases per 100,000 population. The Harvard Global Health Institute says that communities sustaining more than 25 cases per 100,000 population should be implementing mitigation measures, such as mask-wearing and social distancing.

“This is kind of how epidemics go,” Marinovich said. “We have peaks and valleys. Relative to the past few weeks, it’s good news, but six weeks ago we were in the same place and it was not good news.”

Still, this time last year, cases skyrocketed.

“Because we have the majority of people vaccinated, the spread is slowing. So we're not seeing quite as high of a spike as we did this time last year, which is good news,” Marinovich said.

Although the number of new cases is slowing down, Butte-Silver Bow’s transmission rate remains high according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Data Tracker.

The Unified Health Command, the coalition of health experts managing the pandemic response, will meet Tuesday to plan the pediatric vaccine rollout.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0