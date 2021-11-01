One more Butte-Silver Bow COVID death announced

The median age of the cases during the epi-week was 33.

The number of cases confirmed has increased slightly from 136 the previous epi-week, and has been rising for the last two weeks. More weekly cases were confirmed the final three weeks of September and the first week of October, however.

The CDC continues to list the county’s transmission rate as high, with accompanying guidance saying that masks should be worn in public indoor settings.

According to Sullivan, as of Monday morning, Butte-Silver Bow had 94 active cases of COVID — with 12 of those cases ages 17 or younger. By late afternoon, 14 newly confirmed cases had been added.

Clinic

A COVID and influenza vaccination clinic is being held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the health department. Those receiving first shots, second shots and booster shots of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are asked to enter the health department from the west side. Those seeking an influenza vaccine or a combined COVID/influenza vaccine are asked to call 497-5008 to make an appointment. Those with appointments are asked to use the department’s main north-side entrance.

Sullivan said the department is awaiting federal guidance on administration of pediatric COVID vaccinations. Planning for school-based clinics has begun with area school administrators, Sullivan said, though pediatric COVID vaccines will also likely be available through pediatrician offices.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0