One killed, another injured in explosion at Butte truck repair shop
One killed, another injured in explosion at Butte truck repair shop

Explosion at Silver Bow Truck and Auto Center

Police and firefighters stand outside Silver Bow Truck and Auto Center in Butte on Monday, where an explosion killed one man and injured another.

 Mike Smith

An explosion occurred Monday afternoon while two men were working on an oil storage tank at Silver Bow Truck and Auto Center, killing one and seriously injuring the other.

The explosion occurred at 4:10 p.m. inside a metal building at the business, which is located at 3873 Wynne Ave. on the Flat. Authorities earlier said it occurred at Biggers Transport, a business at the same site that specializes in trucking and transporting hazardous materials.

“One male was pronounced dead at the scene. A second male was transported from the scene with serious injuries,” Sheriff Ed Lester said in a news release issued around 6:30 p.m. The names of the men were withheld pending notification of relatives.

Police, firefighters and personnel with A1 Ambulance responded to the scene, as did those with the Butte-Silver Bow Coroner’s Office. The firefighters were from Butte-Silver Bow and the Boulevard Volunteer Fire Department and Lester was among police at the scene.

Butte-Silver Bow Fire Chief Brian Doherty and Fire Marshal Zach Osborne also were at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation and Lester said more information would be released later as it became available.

