One hospitalized in Mueller Apartments fire; person of interest in custody

Two Butte-Silver Bow police officers carried a man who was having trouble breathing from the fourth floor of the Mueller Apartments Monday night, where he was taken by ambulance to St. James Healthcare.

Multiple emergency personnel responded at around 9 p.m. Monday to a reported disturbance and possible fire on the fourth floor of the Mueller, 501 W. Granite St. in Uptown Butte.

According to Butte-Silver Bow Fire Chief Brian Doherty, a maintenance worker heard an ongoing disturbance in a fourth-floor apartment and when he entered, noticed flames near the oven. He was able to douse the flames with a fire extinguisher, but the smoke remained heavy.

Undersheriff George Skuletich said Tuesday morning that when officers arrived they began clearing the building, starting with tenants in the basement-level apartments.

Floor by floor, firefighters and police officers continued to remove all tenants. Skuletich reported the smoke got thicker as personnel found the source in a fourth-floor room.

After all floors were checked, officers were examined at St. James for smoke inhalation.

After speaking with tenants and witnesses, a person of interest was taken into custody.