One Butte man charged with 9th DUI; another pleads guilty to a 6th

Prosecutors say a 53-year-old Butte man with eight previous DUI convictions was under the influence of drugs or alcohol once again when a Montana Highway Patrol trooper recently pulled him over on Montana Street.
James Walter Schoonover was to make an initial plea to his latest felony DUI charge Thursday but District Judge Kurt Krueger postponed the arraignment for two weeks after Schoonover said he was not satisfied with his public defender.
In a separate case before Krueger, 47-year-old Brandon Lee Wilder of Butte pleaded guilty to what prosecutors say is his sixth DUI.
If convicted for a ninth time, Schoonover faces up to five years in prison plus a fine of at least $5,000 but no more than $10,000. It’s the same maximum Wilder faces.
The trooper said a vehicle had no operational tag lights and drove on the shoulder when turning from Montana Street onto Front Street on Sept. 8. There were others in the car but Schoonover was driving and didn’t have a license, insurance or other documents.
He allegedly gave the trooper a false name and birth date, then an address that came back to a sporting goods store on Harrison Avenue, according to prosecutors.
He was sweating “profusely” even though it was 52 degrees and he was wearing a tank top, the trooper said, and he was “on the nod” — a state of alternating in and out of drowsiness that’s a common sign of narcotic use.
He said at one point that he couldn’t continue field sobriety tests, and “as he was walking back to the patrol car, he made huge spectacle of laying on the ground after purposefully running into my patrol car,” the trooper said.
Troopers ultimately determined Schoonover’s true identity and he was wanted on a felony warrant and had a revoked license. A blood draw was done at St. James Healthcare.
In the other case, Butte police say Wilder was driving a gray hatchback with its back window broken out and a green bicycle hanging out on Aug. 14, 2020. An officer pulled him over in the 700 block of Utah Street.
There were several beer cans in the car and he was wanted on a probation and parole warrant, so a parole officer was called and administered a breath test that put his blood-alcohol content at 0.134%. A person is driving drunk at 0.08%.
After a blood draw at the hospital, Wilder was taken to his residence because of COVID restrictions at the jail. The judge ordered a presentence investigation after his guilty plea on Thursday.