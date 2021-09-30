One Butte man charged with 9th DUI; another pleads guilty to a 6th

Prosecutors say a 53-year-old Butte man with eight previous DUI convictions was under the influence of drugs or alcohol once again when a Montana Highway Patrol trooper recently pulled him over on Montana Street.

James Walter Schoonover was to make an initial plea to his latest felony DUI charge Thursday but District Judge Kurt Krueger postponed the arraignment for two weeks after Schoonover said he was not satisfied with his public defender.

In a separate case before Krueger, 47-year-old Brandon Lee Wilder of Butte pleaded guilty to what prosecutors say is his sixth DUI.

If convicted for a ninth time, Schoonover faces up to five years in prison plus a fine of at least $5,000 but no more than $10,000. It’s the same maximum Wilder faces.

The trooper said a vehicle had no operational tag lights and drove on the shoulder when turning from Montana Street onto Front Street on Sept. 8. There were others in the car but Schoonover was driving and didn’t have a license, insurance or other documents.

He allegedly gave the trooper a false name and birth date, then an address that came back to a sporting goods store on Harrison Avenue, according to prosecutors.