Once again, Butte goes all in for St. Patrick's Day

After two years and 364 days leading up to this March 17, nothing was going to rain on this parade.

St. Patrick’s Day roared back to life in Butte on Thursday, with revelers decked in green hitting the bars and streets and a mid-day procession of music and waves and laughter moving through Uptown.

The annual parade was called off in March 2020 just days after the COVID pandemic hit and was canceled again last year, though many ignored lingering capacity limits and hit Butte’s bars anyway.

But there were no restrictions or hesitations Thursday. The party was on in a mining town that drew immigrants from all over the world in the early 1900s but is still “the most Irish place in America,” with nearly a fourth of its dwellers of Irish descent.

Hundreds and hundreds of all ages lined Uptown streets to watch the parade, many whooping and hollering as bagpipers from the Ancient Order of Hibernians in Anaconda led off a long convoy of green.

Father Patrick Beretta was all smiles as he walked behind a float for the St. Patrick and Immaculate Conception Parishes in Butte.

“The crowd is terrific,” he said. “The atmosphere in town — there’s a marvelous energy. I love this time of St. Patrick’s because we see all generations and that’s the best way to celebrate.”

In melting-pot Butte style, of course, anyone was welcome to the party.

“It’s a great day for everyone to be Irish,” Beretta said with a laugh.

There were singers belting out Irish tunes, kids doing Irish dances, politicians plugging themselves. There were sports clubs and youth groups and grand marshals and folks tossing out candy and green koozies.

Veterans from the new Southwest Montana Veterans Home in Butte rode in the parade, as did the Butte Central boys basketball team that just won the state Class A championship on Saturday. They got extra rounds of applause, of course.

Dogs and horses got in on the act, too, and there was even a bear — Smokey Bear from a U.S. Forest Service crew.

Butte locals Bill and Kathy Lovell were in the parade with their 1922 Model-T Ford and two special guests — Maureen Power and Moira O’Neill from Ireland’s County Cork. They were visiting Butte and doing research on Kathy’s grandmother, who was from Ireland.

Power described Butte as “brilliant” and said she and O’Neill are “especially impressed with the Archives.”

Heidi Gibson and her 83-year-old mother, Glenda Gibson, live in Great Falls but watched the parade from front-row lawn chairs on Granite Street, both sporting leprechaun hats and other green garb.

“Glenda was born in Butte and we drive here every year just for the parade,” Heidi said. “It rejuvenates her. It’s like her fountain of youth.”

Heidi said she has spent the past year researching her mother’s roots, and with help from the Butte-Silver Bow Archives, has traced them to ancestors in Ireland from the 1500s.

“The ancestry test says she is 45-percent Irish but her heart is 100-percent Butte Irish,” she said with a wide smile.

Butte’s Southwest Montana Community Health Center had a float adorned with a rainbow leading to a pot of gold, with a cloud that read “Heroes work here.” It was in honor of the work the clinic had done amid the COVID-19 pandemic the past two years.

“We wanted to come out and show support for the community,” said Amy Olson, the clinic’s operations officer.

Jim and April Lalonde from Spokane, Washington, were decked out in matching outfits of white with green shamrocks — Jim in a suit, April in a dress — and she wore shoes painted in green and sprinkled with gold glitter.

“We try to come every year from Spokane,” April said. “We have some family here.”

The folks from Butte were having just as good a time.

“Everybody’s Irish on St. Paddy’s day,” said Daniel Parr of Butte, who watched the parade with his family. “We’re really glad the parade’s back on,” said his wife, Terry.

Jade Anderson echoed the sentiment.

“If you’re from Butte, you love St. Patrick’s Day,” she said. “It doesn’t matter what nationality you are.”

Butte had been gearing up for St. Patrick’s Day well before Thursday arrived. Butcher shops were stocked with corned beef and cabbage, motels were booked up with reservations, store fronts were adorned in green and Irish flags were waving everywhere.

J.P. Gallagher, Butte-Silver Bow’s chief executive, opened Wednesday night’s council meeting by anticipating the next day.

“I think Butte is ready to celebrate again,” he said.

Gallagher had just come from a reception welcoming a visiting group from the Mining Museum — not the one in Butte, the one in Allihies, a town in County Cork, Ireland on the western tip of the Beara Peninsula.

“They’re astounded at the similarities of our communities, though theirs is much smaller,” Gallagher said.

The group rode in the parade on Thursday.

“We’re just having a ball,” said Anne Mc Nally from the Mining Museum in Allihies. “Butte any day is great, St. Patrick’s Day is just extra special.”

Matt Boyle, who organized the parade, said that while he and the Butte America Foundation were in charge of coordinating street closures, vendors and port-a-potties, it’s a misconception they organize all the day’s events.

“Whatever happens after the parade is not our fault,” he said, laughing.

Of course, a lot of folks had hit the bars before the parade and by Thursday afternoon, many were packed with green patrons again.

