On Flint Creek Pass, work addresses chronic rockfall

The workers, secured by ropes, wrangled steel bars to lever and pry rock from the steep slopes of Flint Creek Pass.

They inflated air bags to pressure and fracture rock, sending it sliding and tumbling to the blacktop below.

They installed steel drape designed to secure rock in place or attenuate the force of its descent.

They removed fallen rock from the roadside ditch beneath the slopes to restore the ditch’s capacity to capture rock but not passing vehicles.

They reinforced or repaired previous structures meant to reduce the danger of rockfall to motorists traveling this narrow, curving stretch of Montana Highway 1 between Georgetown Lake and the Flint Creek Valley.

Employees of Hi-Tech Rockfall Construction, in work supervised by the Montana Department of Transportation, have used these techniques and more to address the perennial problem of rockfall on Flint Creek Pass.

The work began September 6 and will likely end in November. The goal of the nearly $1.8 million project has been to focus on troubling portions of the rock masses suspended like the sword of Damocles above the highway below.

Matt Straub, an engineering project manager for the Montana Department of Transportation, said he believes the work has made the road safer.

Yet the exposed rock slopes at Flint Creek Pass will always tend to slide and slough, he said.

“There is a lot of rockfall potential in this canyon,” Straub said. “We could have been here for five years. It was impossible for us to mitigate all the potential.”

The varied approaches to addressing rockfall threats did not include blasting, he said.

“There’s a fine line between mitigating a hazard and opening a can of worms,” Straub said.

The Department of Transportation closed the road through Flint Creek Pass from October 10 to October 14. Hi-Tech Rockfall Construction, based in Oregon, brought workers down from Alaska and essentially doubled the workforce at Flint Creek Pass during the closure.

Straub said the anticipated intensity of the rock scaling during the closure required protecting the road surface from cascading rock by temporarily applying a cover layer of gravel.

A sub-contractor has hauled rock from the site to fill a pit near Georgetown Lake.

Aside from the closure, traffic has continued on this stretch of Montana Highway 1, restricted to one lane and alternating the direction of travel.

Straub pointed out rock whose surface resembled dried, cracked mud.

This ancient evidence of an interior sea is referenced in “Roadside Geology of Montana,” co-authored by Rob Thomas, a professor of geology at the University of Montana Western and geologist Donald Hyndman, professor emeritus at the University of Montana.

“A giant roadcut 3 miles east of Porters Corner on a steep highway grade exposes sloping surfaces in red Missoula Group mudstones. These spectacular exposures are full of perfectly preserved mud cracks and ripple marks that look like they just dried up yesterday – but ‘yesterday’ was nearly 1.5 billion years ago!”

In an email Sunday, Thomas offered more information.

“As the water receded, ripples formed in the shallowing water and retreating shorelines exposed mud that cracked as it dried up,” he said.