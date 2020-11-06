Old Man Winter to make weekend appearance in southwest Montana

After more than a week of spring-like weather with temperatures in the 50s and 60s, Old Man Winter will make another early appearance this weekend in southwest Montana. Heavy snow is expected through Sunday afternoon.

A winter storm watch takes effect at 6 p.m. Saturday and most likely will continue until midday Sunday morning.

Snowfall is expected to reach 4 to 8 inches. The mountain passes could see anywhere from 8 to 14 inches of accumulation.

Along with the projected precipitation, gusty winds as high as 30 miles per hour could also be on tap. With the wind chill factors, temperatures may reach 15 below zero.

“A pretty strong system will affect all of southwest Montana,” said Bob Nester of the National Weather Service in Missoula.

According to Nester, Homestake Pass could get a foot of snow. McDonald Pass and Monida Pass may get more.

The storm will impact the I-90 corridor all the way through to Garrison Junction, and on I-15 south to the Idaho border.

Traveling is not advisable as blowing snow is to be expected.

The last snowstorm was Oct. 14-15, with 5 inches of snow dropping overnight in Butte.

Projected highs for the coming week will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Lows will be in single digits.

