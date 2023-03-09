DEER LODGE — A group of approximately 20 people gathered at the Powell County Courthouse Wednesday morning where the old Deer Lodge Hospital building and property were sold at auction for $445,000.

Sheriff Gavin Roselles opened the bidding at the appraised value of $108,000. Three men bid on the hospital property, and Sherman Anderson of Deer Lodge was the highest bidder.

The former hospital, separate ambulance barn and helipad on 2.755 acres is located at the corner of Texas Avenue and Carter Street. The buyer has 60 days to close on the purchase.

Asked what he planned to do with the building, Anderson said, “I’m not going to tear it down, but plan to renovate it. The first thing we will do is install a new heating system, because the current one it is so old.’’

He added, "Other plans are a work in progress. We need to see what best fits, but they should be complete by May or June,’’ Anderson added. “Some of the building will be renovated for our personal use to make living quarters for sub-contractors who work at the mill (Sun Mountain Lumber).”

“We are delighted. It sold at a reasonable price, and the significant expense of maintaining the building, paying for power, water and other expenses will no longer be our responsibility,’’ aid County Commissioner Ruth Koehler, speaking on behalf of the commissioners.

“The building will soon go on the tax roll to benefit the county,” she added.

The 27,000 square foot hospital was built in 1964 with additions in 1976, 1986 and 2000. In 2000, a $2.9 million investment included building a new clinic attached to the hospital, replacement of windows and a new roof. It was vacated in September 2011 when the new Medical Center opened on the north side of Deer Lodge.

Previously, the commissioners said there will be no restrictions on what the new owner can do with the buildings, with the exception of complying with city zoning.