OGCT seeking interns, volunteers for new season

Orphan Girl Children’s Theatre is looking for interns, tech volunteers and general season volunteers as they head into their 2021–2022 season.

Artistic interns are responsible for productions aspects in all shows, shadowing different positions, producing staged readings, as well as maintaining office hours.

Educational interns are responsible for creating and implementing theater education programming, collaborating on production elements for shows, assisting with after-school academy, as well as maintaining office hours.

A tech team of assistant stage manager, light board operator, sound board operator and house manager is needed for “Bitterroot,” by James Venhaus, the first show of the 2021–2022 season.

Tech positions are for young artists and adults of all ages.

General volunteers must complete a name-based background check. Positions include backstage, sets, costumes, props, painting, hair/makeup, front of house, ticket scanning, concessions and more.

For more details and how to apply, visit www.orphangirl.org and click jobs and internships under the get involved link. Applications are due by Friday, Aug. 27. Internships are for ages 13 and up.

