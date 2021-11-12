Officers talk man out of jumping from bridge

Butte police hightailed it out to Interstate 15-90 after an 11:30 a.m. call Thursday from a 56-year-old Wyoming man who said he was going to jump from the bridge onto Harrison Avenue.

Two officers approached the distraught man. While one officer conversed with him, the other officer was able to grab the man by the sweatshirt.

According to Butte-Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester, both officers then convinced the man to step over the railing to safety.

He was taken to the hospital for a crisis response evaluation.

